Urban flooding advisory in effect for northern Wasatch Front; additional severe thunderstorm warnings issued

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an urban flood advisory for the northern Wasatch Front which lasts through 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS tweeted this line of storms could produce heavy rain that could lead to minor urban flooding.

Severe thunderstorms are passing over much of the Wasatch Front Thursday evening, with multiple counties under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Earlier Thursday, high winds tipped over a semitrailer on Interstate 80.

Gusts could exceed 60 mph and hail is possible along with heavy rain and lightning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect across multiple counties; the latest includes Magna and Grantsville and stretches of I-80.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Magna UT, Grantsville UT, Burmester UT until 6:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Mnjb2SHbff — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 6, 2019

