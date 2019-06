Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS — Several members of Utah Royals FC are in France to represent four different teams for the Women's World Cup.

Desiree Scott will be a midfielder for Canada, Rachel Corsie will be a defender for Scotland and Katie Bowen will be a midfielder for New Zealand.

Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Becky Sauerbrunn will reply for the United States.

Watch the clip above to hear from Scott, Corsie, Bowen and Sauerbrunn. Watch the World Cup beginning Friday on FOX 13. View schedule.