3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Nathan Ivie

There is an inner conflict that can occur inside those in the gay community prior to coming out. They may be living life according to the expectations of family and friends, but there is often a civil war of sorts going on inside them. And not until those very private thoughts and feelings become public, are they able to feel more at peace with who they feel they are and who they feel they were meant to be.

Nathan Ivie was raised as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Utah. His father is a cowboy. Nathan is a cowboy. His father works the land. Nathan works the land. And although he felt attracted to boys as a young age, Nathan grew up fulfilling the expectations of others; serving an LDS mission, marrying a woman, and having two children. Not until May of 2019, did he feel he was ready to finally declare how he really feels about himself and his sexual orientation.

And as a County Commissioner in arguably the most conservative county in the country, his decision will have personal, professional, and political ramifications.

FOX 13’s Bob Evans explored with him his decision to come out as gay.

