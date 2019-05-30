Logan Police: Body found Wednesday confirmed as Elizabeth Shelley

Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley

LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Police Department confirmed Thursday that the body found during an investigation of the disappearance of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley is that of Elizabeth.

On Wednesday, the attorney for Elizabeth’s uncle, Alex Whipple, who has been charged with aggravated murder in Elizabeth’s death, said police had recovered the body.

But Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen would say only that “we feel strongly” that the body was Elizabeth’s.

“Logan City Poice Department can now affirmatively state, the human remains discovered yesterday are that of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelly. Again, our heart goes out to the Whipple family,” said a tweet posted Thursday afternoon by Logan PD.

