Body of Elizabeth Shelley recovered, attorney for girl’s uncle says

LOGAN, Utah — Logan City Police have recovered the body of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley in a yard close to her home, according to an attorney representing the girl’s uncle.

The body was recovered after police said they received a “very credible” tip about the location.

Authorities charged Elizabeth’s uncle, Alex Whipple, with murder and child kidnapping Wednesday.

Further information is expected during a news conference at 5 p.m.

