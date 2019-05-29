Uncle of missing Logan 5-year-old charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping

LOGAN, Utah — The primary suspect in the disappearance of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley has been charged with murder after DNA testing was performed on evidence including a knife.

Alex Whipple, 21, has been charged with aggravated murder as a capital felony, child kidnapping as a first-degree felony, two counts of obstructing justice as second-degree felonies and one count of desecration of a human body as a third-degree felony.

As of Wednesday morning, the search for Elizabeth appeared to be ongoing. Several officers were observed searching a landfill in the area.

Authorities said Whipple was invited to the family’s home Friday night. The girl was reported missing Saturday morning after her family discovered she and Whipple were no longer in the home.

Police located Whipple later Saturday and interviewed him. Charging documents state Whipple began “licking his hands and trying to wipe his hands clean” and that he had dark stains on his pants that looked like dried blood.

The document states Whipple initially lied about his whereabouts before admitting to being at the family home. He claimed he left the home alone to go for a walk.

The interviewing officer asked Whipple if he was responsible for taking the girl and, “Alexander did not admit he was responsible but he also never denied he was responsible.”

He also alluded to “how evil the world we live in is” and talked about his struggles as a child and claimed his family mistreated him.

Police searched around the home and located a knife that appeared to have been taken from the family home. The knife was broken and had blood on it.

Investigators also found scraps of Lizzy’s clothing hastily buried under dirt and bark.

DNA testing revealed that blood matching Elizabeth’s blood was found on Alex’s watch, his sweatshirt and on the knife.

While Lizzy has not been found, investigators wrote the DNA evidence gives them sufficient reason to believe Whipple murdered the girl. He is charged with desecration of a body because police believe he took substantial steps to hide Elizabeth’s body.

Click here for details on the investigation and the timeline of Whipple’s movements.

If you would like to help the family or donate to the search and rescue crews, the Cache Children’s Justice Center is coordinating the effort. You can reach them at 435-554-1274. Organizers say gift cards for the family are needed.

The Justice Center states a donation account has been opened for the family at Zions Bank in the name “Elizabeth Shelley Donation”, and they said that’s the only family authorized fundraising account.