Utah Booze News podcast: The problem with Pappy and Social Axe Throwing finds a way around Utah liquor laws

On the latest episode of the “Utah Booze News” podcast: Another interesting meeting of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission! The Salt Lake Tribune‘s Kathy Stephenson and FOX 13’s Ben Winslow talk about how Social Axe Throwing got around Utah’s strict liquor laws so they can sell beer (it involves pool tables) and the “not a lottery” for the rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon!

