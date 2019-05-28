Utah to launch ‘lottery’ to handle Pappy Van Winkle and other rare liquors

Posted 9:51 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, May 28, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is unveiling a new system to handle rare liquors.

Because of a loophole in Utah liquor laws, people can buy many expensive alcohols at a cost significantly less than other states. For example, the highly-coveted Pappy Van Winkle can sell for more than $1,000 in other states. But Utah liquor laws dictate alcohol be sold at cost plus 88% markup. That means it would sell for about $150.

The DABC has been besieged by complaints about how it’s handled the distribution of Pappy, which spread by word-of-mouth to select people, leaving others out. State-run liquor stores have seen long lines for people waiting to get a coveted bottle, only to leave empty-handed.

Now, the agency is going to create a “lottery” system similar to how Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources hands out permits for the deer hunt. It would be randomized to ensure fairness in who gets a bottle.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.

