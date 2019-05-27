× Logan Police say they do not need civilian volunteers in search for missing 5-year-old girl

LOGAN, Utah — Police in Logan are still searching for a missing 5-year-old girl but said Monday they do not need civilian volunteers.

Logan City Police are searching for Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley and said her uncle, who is in custody, is a suspect in the girl’s disappearance.

The department posted on Facebook Monday stating that “a request was put out” for volunteers to help search, however they are not requesting volunteer assistance at this point in the search.

“We have over 200 law enforcement officers from a dozen agencies including local, State and Federal officers,” the department states. “We hope you can appreciate the sensitive nature of what is occurring. Please be patient. We understand the frustration and the many willing persons who want to help with this search. As soon as we have that need we will reach out.”

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. Fox 13 News will stream that conference on Facebook and on this page.