Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HYRUM, Utah — Hundreds of police and volunteers continued their search for missing 5-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley — this time focusing on Hyrum, where suspect Alex Whipple was found nearby.

After two days of searching, she has still not been found.

Ryan Liljenquist, who works at a convenience store in Hyrum, said he saw Whipple on Saturday not long before the police found him.

FOX 13's Lauren Steinbrecher talks with Liljenquist about what he saw that day.