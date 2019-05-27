× Family of 5-year-old girl reported missing in Logan thankful for help, hopeful daughter will be found

LOGAN, Utah — The family of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley thanked emergency responders and the community Monday for their efforts to help find their daughter.

Jill Parker of the Cache County Attorney’s Office released a statement on behalf of the family Monday during a press conference:

“As a family we are overwhelmed, scared and sad at the recent tragic events that have touched our lives. We are grateful for all those who continue to search and help. We would like to thank law enforcement, volunteers and all other agencies and businesses for their tireless efforts in helping us find our daughter. Our family asks for privacy and respect during this difficult time and continue to hope for the safe return of our sweet girl Lizzy.”

Lizzy Shelly was reported missing Saturday morning, and her uncle—21-year-old Alex Whipple—is the main suspect in her disappearance. He is in custody but not cooperating with the investigation.

Logan Police stated Monday that while they do not need civilian volunteers for the search, they are grateful for the outpouring of support and donations they’ve received from local businesses and others.