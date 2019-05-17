Fallen tree removed from 400 East in Salt Lake City; more storms expected in Utah this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Strong winds knocked down a large tree in Salt Lake City, but the road has been cleared by a homeowner and construction worker.

A photo from the scene showed the tree on 400 East near 2100 South, and 400 East was blocked in both directions.

The tree fell amid strong winds that hit Utah Thursday. There are no reports of injury.

A nearby homeowner was working to remove the tree and got some help from a construction worker, who used a wrecker to clear the road. Traffic is moving again as of just before 7:30 a.m.

Cool temperatures and wet weather are expected in Utah the remainder of the day. Valley areas will see rain, but snow is possible in elevations above 6,500 feet.

Showers in the morning will likely give way to steadier precipitation and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Utahns may get a break in the wet weather Saturday afternoon, but another storm is set to arrive Sunday. Cool, wet weather is expected through much of next week.

