Storms set to blanket Utah through Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY – A series of storms is set to bring a period of wetter and much cooler weather that will last into at least the middle of next week and wind advisories have been issued for much of the state – including the Wasatch Front – Thursday as the storm advances.

Gusts could reach 55 mph with possible thunderstorms bringing even stronger wind gusts.

Temperatures will plummet Friday with highs in the 50s across northern Utah; expect area-wide rain with higher elevation snow for much of the day.

Showers wind down Saturday with the next storm set to move in Sunday.