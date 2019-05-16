× 3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Sean Escobar

Child sex abuse is a plague on out society. It ruins lives and devastates its victims. It crosses all socio- economic boundaries. The Sundance Film Festival co-founder, and LDS church filmmaker Sterling Van Wagenen pleaded guilty to abusing a young girl from 2013 to 2015. But before that, he molested a 13-year-old boy in 1993 named Sean Escobar, who was one of Van Wagenen’s son’s best friends.

Sean Escobar is all grown up now, with children of his own, but he still has haunting memories of that awful night at Van Wagenen’s house 26 years ago.

Fox 13’s Bob Evans sat down with Escobar for this 3 Questions interview.

