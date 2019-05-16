× 3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Glenn Stucki

Don’t call him “disabled”. Call him “abled”. A devastating jet ski injury when he was 11 years old changed Glenn Stucki’s life forever. In a coma for six weeks, he finally emerged partially paralyzed, and with a severe brain injury. But Glenn inspired thousands and thousands of people, as he has fought back to become an amazing artist, painting pictures of superheroes, and giving them away to hospitals, those down on their luck, and anyone who needs an emotional boost. He co-founded the Change4Love Foundation, and has authored the book “My Smile Is My Superpower”, which is flying off the shelves. FOX 13’s Bob Evans sat down to interview this young man whose infectious spirit will captivate and inspire you.

