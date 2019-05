× Payson lifts boil order after test results come back clean

PAYSON, Utah – The city of Payson announced it has lifted the boil order Saturday afternoon after water samples came back clean.

According to a Facebook post by Payson Fire Rescue, the water samples taken for testing came back safe for consumption and drinking.

The boil order was issued after a water main break Thursday morning that affected homes between 400 North to 900 North and 300 East to 750 East.