Payson City issues boil order after earlier water main break

PAYSON, Utah – Payson Fire and Rescue said residents that went without water due to a water main break earlier Thursday will need to boil water until further notice.

Homes between 400 North to 900 North and 300 East to 750 East are affected by the boil order.

The department’s Facebook post said Payson City Water is working to resolve the problem and any questions can be directed to the water department at 801-465-5217.