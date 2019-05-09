× Crews respond to water main break in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — Crews are working to repair a broken main causing water service issues in Payson Thursday.

Payson Fire and Rescue is assisting with the break near 700 North Arrowhead Trail and first tweeted about the incident around 12:45 p.m.

“At this time there are some issues with water in Payson,” the tweet states.

It was not immediately clear what caused the break or how big it is. There are no reports of road closures associated with the break so far.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.