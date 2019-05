Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- The Union Pacific Railroad is marking the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

The celebration includes a reenactment of the moment the golden spike was driven to unite the two rail lines, which will occur in Ogden.

The reenactment includes "Big Boy", a historic steam locomotive.

Fox 13's Tamara Vaifanua has more on the event in the video above.