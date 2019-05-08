3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Richard Norby

When Richard Norby accompanied three other missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Brussels airport on March 22, 2016, he had no idea he and his companions would nearly be killed in two suicide bombings at the airport that morning.

32 people were killed that day. About 200 were injured.

Norby was about 25 feet away from the first terrorist who detonated himself, and was the most seriously injured of his group.

But rather than remaining a victim of this horrific act, he became a survivor.

In this full 3 Questions with Bob Evans interview, Richard Norby explains how he found peace in what happened, even as he lay bleeding on the floor of the airport, unable to escape. He also lays out the difference between a victim, and a survivor.

Listen to “3 Questions with Bob Evans” on these platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Art 19 | Castbox | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RSS | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn

Watch the broadcast version of “3 Questions with Bob Evans” here.

Watch the full-length interviews on YouTube.

View Bob Evans’ bio here.