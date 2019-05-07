The Riverton City Council passes a controversial anti-abortion resolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah -- The Riverton City Council approved a resolution against abortion Tuesday evening.

Opinions from residents were as polarized as the issue itself.

Some say a city has no place dealing with an issue like abortion.

"This is not a city issue, it's a state issue, need to focus on city thanks."

"I suggest you guys stay in your lane."

But others are in complete support of the unprecedented resolution.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity for citizens to take stand."

"We appreciate you being a voice for future Riverton residents."

Tawnee McCay of the Riverton City Council sponsored the resolution.

"I think that the government closest to the people is able to voice the people's views the best," she said.

McCay said she hopes other cities consider a resolution on this topic to send a message to the state.