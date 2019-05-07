× Man who drowned in Ogden River Monday identified

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man who died Monday after drowning in the Ogden River.

The drowning victim was 81-year-old Richard Wood of Huntsville.

” Richard was a very popular resident in the Ogden Valley as he worked many years for the Powder Mountain Ski Resort. At this time, it is unknown how Richard got into the swift-moving river,” a news release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple agencies were involved in locating and recovering Wood’s body.

Whether or not Wood got in the river intentionally, deputies say the conditions are far too dangerous for any kind of recreational activity.

“The point where he went in is kind of a narrow area and it gets really, it’s rocky and very swift so it’s very dangerous and we don’t recommend anyone going even near the river because chances of surviving if you fall in are real slim,” Jensen said.