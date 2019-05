WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The recovery of a body in the Ogden River has forced the closure of SR-39 in Ogden Canyon.

The highway is closed at milepost 9 and the scene is expected to be cleared by 2 p.m., according to UDOT.

The Weber Fire District reports heavy rescue teams with the Weber, Ogden and Riverdale fire departments, as well as Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, are involved in the recovery effort.

