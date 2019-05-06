× Authorities investigating Price man’s death as a homicide

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in Emery County last week as a homicide.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old William Randy Jones of Price was found dead on a cut-off road between Mohrland and Hiawatha on May 2.

“That discovery has led to a homicide investigation,” a press release from Emery County Sheriff’s Office states.

Authorities are working to identify persons of interest and conduct interviews, and they said the investigation is continuing and search warrants are being prepared.

No details regarding the cause and manner of Jones’ death have been released.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.