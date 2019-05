× Body of 61-year-old Price man found in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah – The Emery County Sheriff’s Office reported the body of a 61-year-old man was found Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the man as William Randy Jones of Price, Utah.

The sheriff’s office said the case is in the early stages of investigation and no other information is available for release right now.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information becomes available.