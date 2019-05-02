Health department to give update on mumps cases in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Department of Health will give an update on the number of mumps cases in the state Thursday morning.

That update is set for 10:30 a.m.

The North Sanpete County School District excluded unvaccinated students from school last month due to mumps.

A student in the district was diagnosed with mumps in April, and a second person was diagnosed within the county.

The ban on unvaccinated students was triggered by state law and students can return with proof of immunization or once 26 days have elapsed since the last confirmed case.

Sam Ray, Superintendent of North Sanpete County Schools, said at one of the schools in the district about 10 percent of students were unvaccinated for MMR—measles, mumps and rubella.

The Central Utah Public Health Department said signs and symptoms of mumps include fever, muscle aches, swelling of the salivary glands, and a tender jaw.

They also said the best way to prevent mumps is with a vaccination.