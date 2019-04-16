Unvaccinated students excluded from school after mumps confirmed in Sanpete County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Utah - The Central Utah Health Department has confirmed mumps cases in Sanpete County.

The Sanpete County School District said unvaccinated students and faculty have been notified and are now being excluded from school.

Health officials are investigating other probable cases at this time.

The district said those who are not vaccinated will be allowed back 26 days after the last reported case.

Right now, that date is May 5.

They can also be allowed back once they receive the MMR vaccine and provide official proof.

The Central Utah Health Department said mumps is a contagious virus.

Health officials said the best way to avoid the disease is by getting vaccinated.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swelling of the salivary glands, causing a tender and swollen jaw.

Complications of mumps can include encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), meningitis (inflammation of the tissue

covering the brain and spinal cord) and deafness.

