× Former Draper City Police lieutenant accused of sexually abusing fellow officer

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A former lieutenant with Draper City Police has been charged with sexually abusing another police officer in his department.

Court documents state Lt. Chad Carpenter of the Draper City Police Department is charged with two counts of forcible sexual abuse for an incident that allegedly occurred January 31.

A Draper City detective who had recently undergone a breast reduction was placed on light duty work, and during that time she said Carpenter called her into his office to talk.

She said Carpenter told her to shut the door before rearranging her clothes to grope her naked breasts.

The woman left the office crying and said Carpenter approached her two weeks later to state “You know I love you right?” Carpenter told the detective they had a special relationship and she could come talk to him whenever she wanted, the document states.

The charges were filed April 30 and Carpenter has not yet been arrested.

Carpenter was placed on leave back in March after the city received a complaint, and he submitted his resignation a short time later. The city did not disclose the details of that complaint at the time.