Draper City investigating complaint against police lieutenant

DRAPER, Utah — Investigators with Draper City and the Unified Police Department have launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about Lt. Chad Carpenter of Draper’s Police Department.

Carpenter was immediately placed on leave after the city received the complaint, and he submitted a Notice of Retirement letter Thursday.

A news release from Draper City did not disclose the nature of the complaint, but indicated there were “possible policy violations.”

