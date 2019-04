Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – FOX 13's Max Roth sat down with Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill to talk about environmental crimes like illegal dumping, poisoning wildlife and even modifying cars as the famous Diesel Brothers did with so-called coal rolling.

If you have a question for the district attorney, we'll post a new topic the last Thursday of every month to our Facebook page. Leave a comment ahead of the interview and it may be one we discuss on the air.