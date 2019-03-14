‘Diesel Brothers’ held liable for violating Clean Air Act by selling modified vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The end of a long lawsuit against the Diesel Brothers confirmed complaints that they were not complying with the Clean Air Act and Utah Law, are true.

The Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment President Dr. Brian Moench filed a complaint back in 2016 stating the Diesel Brothers — famously known for their reality TV show on the Discovery Channel — were illegally removing pollution control equipment from their diesel trucks, installing defective emission control parts, along with selling and operating those diesel trucks.

“They’re well known and their calling card is dismantling diesel control devices for trucks,” Moench said. “These are monster trucks that are putting out monster quantities of pollution.”

Without the proper pollution control equipment, Moench said the diesel trucks were making 30 to 40 times more air pollution.

“It’s a big public health issue,” he said.

A judge found the complaints true and the Diesel Brother’s attorney, Cole Cannon, said they acknowledge that.

“The environment is very important things to us; the Diesel Brother’s and all their fan base are huge outdoors-men,” said Cannon. “They respect the plight of the UPHE.”

Cannon said it was 17 trucks that were found with the emission control issues, and not all of them were tampered with by the Diesel Brothers.

“These were trucks that they purchased from auction that might have already been modified,” Cannon said.

For the ones that were tampered with, Cannon said they will try to be better and hopes the community will remember what they have done for them.

“The contributions that the Diesel brothers have made to our local community, which have been a lot are not overshadowed by 17 trucks,” he added.

As for UPHE, Moench said this is a good beginning in their fight against companies across the country, hurting our air quality.

“It’s a win for all Utah citizens especially those on the Wasatch front,” he said.