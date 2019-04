SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz fans are planning to welcome the team home at the airport following Utah’s exit from the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

According to fans on Twitter, the team will land around 1:41 a.m. Thursday morning at 135 2400 West in Salt Lake City but could be delayed.

Let's welcome the Utah Jazz home again after a hard-fought series. Last season it meant a lot to the players to see the support. Right now their flight is scheduled to land at 12:41AM at 135 2400 W. SLC, UT. If there are delays I'll try to update. #UtahJazz #NBA #TakeNote — SLCnaut (@SLCnaut) April 25, 2019

UPDATE: The flight is delayed 1 hour as of now. It could get further delayed, or they could make time up in the air. I'll continue with updates. Show up and bring anyone who will come. — SLCnaut (@SLCnaut) April 25, 2019

The Jazz fell 100-93 to Houston in Game 5 of their playoff series Wednesday night.