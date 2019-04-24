× Utah Jazz eliminated from 2019 NBA Playoffs

HOUSTON – The Utah Jazz fell 100-93 to the Houston Rockets Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Houston won the series 4-1 and will face the winner of the Golden State vs. Los Angeles series in the second round.

Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 17 points and 11 assists and Jae Crowder added 15 points in the loss.

Donovan Mitchell finished the night 4-for-22 from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-pointer range.

Utah trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter after leading by seven with 3:26 to play in the second quarter.

The Rockets ended the first half on a 14-3 run to take a 46-42 lead to the locker room and opened the second half with a 10-2 run.

The Jazz chipped away at Houston’s lead and Rubio tied the game at 75-75 in the fourth quarter and a layup from George Niang gave Utah a 77-75 lead with 9:00 to play.

However, Chris Paul scored 5-straight points to put the Rockets up 85-80.

A 3-pointer from Crowder made it 92-91 with just over 2:00 to play, but Rubio missed a 3-pointer from the left corner that would have given Utah a 2-point lead with 1:09 to play.

The Jazz finished 9-for-38 (24%) from downtown and had 15 turnovers in the loss.

It’s déjà vu for the Jazz, who were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of a playoff series for the second-straight season.