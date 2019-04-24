3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Virginia Pearce

At $320 million in taxable sales, the motion picture industry’s contribution to Utah’s $82 billion economy may seem relatively small. But there is no question it is one of the highest-profile industries in the state.

Over the past six or seven decades, Utah has been featured in some of the biggest movies ever made, prompting untold numbers of visitors to come and experience firsthand some of the most beautiful places on the planet.

It is no small task marketing Utah to filmmakers, and that responsibility falls to the Utah Film Commission. I sat down with Commission Director Virginia Pearce in March of 2019 for this “3 Questions” interview.”

Listen to “3 Questions with Bob Evans” on these platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Art 19 | Castbox | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RSS | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn

Watch the broadcast version of “3 Questions with Bob Evans” here.

Watch the full-length interviews on YouTube.

View Bob Evans’ bio here.