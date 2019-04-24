3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Donny Osmond (Again!)

After coming in second in the very first season of FOX’s hit TV show The Masked Singer, Donny Osmond visited us her at Fox 13 and sat down with Bob Evan for his second 3 Questions interview.

Listen to “3 Questions with Bob Evans” on these platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Art 19 | Castbox | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RSS | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn

Watch the broadcast version of “3 Questions with Bob Evans” here.

Watch the full-length interviews on YouTube.

View Bob Evans’ bio here.