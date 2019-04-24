3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Collin Kartchner

Self-absorbed social media users were a joke to Collin Kartchner. He even had an Instagram account dedicated to poking fun at them.

But then a young girl, who was very close friends with his own daughter, took her own life because of social media pressures.

It so devastated Collin that the running joke on Instagram morphed into what has become a crusade to save the lives of young social media users.

Tens of thousands now flock to hear him speak every month all over the United States.

He brings his message to 3 Questions with Bob Evans.

