Man arrested, victim identified after fatal hit-and-run crash on SR-201

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on SR-201 Friday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol states Carlos Quintana-Lozano was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Saturday.

Booking documents were not immediately available, so it’s not clear what charges the man faces at this point.

The fatal crash occurred early Friday morning on SR-201, and police said the driver fled on foot after abandoning his vehicle.

The victim has been identified as David Lee Haines.