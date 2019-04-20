× Missing South Salt Lake couple located in Arizona, police say

SALT LAKE CITY – A newly engaged couple that disappeared Wednesday night has been located in Arizona on Saturday.

South Salt Lake Police said Ryan Boken, Molly Bock, and the couple’s dog were found safe, staying with family in Arizona.

This comes after friends and family said they were worried about their whereabouts after neither Boken or Bock showed up to work the next day.

Police described their disappearance as unusual after both cars were gone, along with the couple’s dog, Sadie.

No other details were given.

Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.