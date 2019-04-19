South Salt Lake Police ask for help finding missing couple

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police hope someone can help them find a couple who disappeared Wednesday.

Police said Molly Bock and Ryan Boken, both 27, have not been heard from since Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Both of their vehicles and their pit bull are also missing.

“The couple has very close family ties and they share phone calls on a daily basis. Ryan’s cell phone is turned off and Molly’s cell phone was left at home,” a news release from South Salt Lake Police said. “All local hospitals have been contacted; family and friends have no idea where they could be.”

Molly Bock was described as Caucasian, 6 feet tall, 130 pounds with chest-length dark brown hair, brown eyes. She has a nostril piercing, a septum piercing, and tattoos on her arms, hips rib cage and feet.

Ryan Boken was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, short lighter-brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms.

The missing pit bull is black and white, and about 40 pounds.

Police said the missing vehicles are:

  • a dark silver/gray 2016 Toyota RAV4 with license plate W43 8ML
  • a black 2014 Subaru Outback with license plate W68 8RE

Anyone with information on Bock or Boken’s whereabouts is urged to call 801-840-4000.

