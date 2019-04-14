U of U police release photos of what is believed to be sexual assault suspect’s truck

Posted 9:13 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49PM, April 14, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah released pictures of a truck that is believed to be tied to the suspect of a sexual assault.

The assault occurred early Saturday morning, police said.

The truck was described as a dark colored 1998-2002 Toyota Tacoma extended cab, and the suspect was described as a white male, who was wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

Police said the suspect attacked a woman while she was walking down 500 South just after midnight Saturday.

Anyone with information on the truck or the assault was asked to contact police.

