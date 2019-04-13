× University of Utah police investigate attempted sexual assault

SALT LAKE CITY – Police at the University of Utah are investigating an attempted sexual assault on campus.

According to tweets posted by the University starting at about 2 a.m., the assault happened at 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning in a stadium parking lot.

The tweet stated the alleged suspect was traveling eastbound on South Campus Drive in a truck.

Around 4:20 a.m. the University later confirmed the suspect’s vehicle left campus heading westbound and is a dark-colored, possibly blue, extra cab Toyota Tacoma.

University police said the suspect is described as a white male with dark short hair, wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

If you have any information you’re asked to call campus police.

