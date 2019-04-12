BYU students plan sit-in to call for Honor Code changes; university responds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- Some students at Brigham Young University will participate in a sit-in Friday afternoon to call for changes to the school's honor code.

A movement to update the honor code gained traction earlier this month with the launch of an Instagram account devoted to the issue.

A sit-in will be held near the honor code officer at noon Friday. Fox 13 News' Erin Cox spoke to some of the students behind the demonstration, who said they are in good standing with the honor code but would like to see changes.

A spokesperson for BYU issued this statement regarding Friday's demonstration:

"BYU cares deeply about the welfare of our students. We want every one of them to have a positive experience at BYU. We've seen the conversations about the Honor Code Office on social media and have engaged in discussions with our students. The director of our Honor Code Office has been meeting with students since last Thursday. These conversations have been very constructive, as students have shared with us their concern for certain processes within the Honor Code Office. In some cases, these concerns do not reflect current practices; even so, we recognize that it is our job to help students understand what processes are in place. This is one reason why we shared on Wednesday a Q and A with Kevin Utt, director of our Honor Code Office. Our goal has been and will continue to be to help our students succeed at BYU. The students we have met with are committed to the Honor Code and ongoing dialogue, which we believe will lead to a better understanding of how the Honor Code Office can best serve our students."

Brigham Young University is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and all students who attend agree to abide by the "Honor Code", which includes religious, academic and moral guidelines.