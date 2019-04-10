Store owner’s son talks about South Salt Lake crash and shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The son of Thaer Mahdi, the owner of the shop that was damaged in a South Salt Lake crash and shooting spoke after re-entering the shop for the first time since Harold V. Robinson crashed a truck through the storefront on Monday.

Witnesses said Robinson continuously fired his rifle toward the public as he blasted down the street in a truck before he eventually crashed through the front of Princess Alterations on State Street.

"I just... I don't know what to say," Bassam Hassan said. "Like my dad said, honestly. he told me he thought it was a gang war between the cops and like 20 shooters, he just didn't know what was on."

The family isn't sure they want to reopen the store in that location, leaving the future of their business in limbo.