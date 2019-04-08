Gunman dead after shooting and chase in Salt Lake City, one officer suffered minor injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – The gunman is dead and one officer suffered a minor injury after police say a man fired numerous shots from his vehicle during a chase in Salt Lake City Monday.

Things began with a couple of robberies at convenience stores, one at a Holiday Oil in Taylorsville and the second at a 7-Eleven at 3300 South and 900 East. Police believe the gunman carried out both robberies.

Shots were fired at the location of the second robbery, and a chase ensued. Fox 13 first heard reports of that chase around 11 a.m.

The man was firing random shots from a long rifle out the window of his vehicle as he fled from officers. Several of those shots were fired near the Matheson Courthouse, but court operations were not affected.

Medical responders were dispatched to the area near 500 South and 200 East, but no one at that scene required transport to a hospital.

One officer with Unified Police suffered a minor injury from a bullet ricochet during that chase, which ended in the area of 3300 South and State Street. Police expect a road closure at that location to persist until about 5 p.m.

The suspect vehicle appears to have crashed into a business in that area.

While it’s not clear what happened next, police confirm the gunman is dead. His identity has not been released.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public, but they said they will be investigating and cleaning up the various scenes for some time and drivers should avoid the areas where shots were fired.

There are no reports of injuries from the random shots that were fired, but police say there may be reports of damage or injury that come to light as they investigate the various crime scenes.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.