× BYU men’s basketball hires Mark Pope as new head coach

PROVO, Utah – The Brigham Young University men’s basketball program announced Mark Pope will take over as the team’s new head coach Wednesday afternoon.

Pope was the head coach of Utah Valley University’s men’s basketball team for four seasons and was an assistant coach at BYU, Georgia and Wake Forest before his time at UVU.

He will replace Dave Rose, who retired in March after 14 years of leading the Cougars.

Pope won the 1996 NCAA National Championship with Kentucky and played for four NBA teams from 1997-2005.

At UVU, Pope went 77-56 and led the Wolverines to 3-straight CBI appearances.

The team will formally introduce Pope at a press conference at 3 p.m. MDT Wednesday; you can watch it live on our Facebook page.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.