BYU basketball coach Dave Rose to announce he is stepping down

PROVO, Utah — Dave Rose has called a 1 p.m. news conference in Provo Tuesday afternoon that is expected to mark the end of his 14-year tenure with Brigham Young University.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Rose met with the school’s athletic director several times last week and discussed his future, including the possibility of a buyout on the two years left on his contract.

The newspaper reports Rose will announce his retirement at Tuesday’s event, which will be held at the Marriott Center.

Rose signed a one-year extension with the team last year. That contract was supposed to last through the 2020-2021 season.

