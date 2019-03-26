BYU basketball coach Dave Rose to announce he is stepping down
PROVO, Utah — Dave Rose has called a 1 p.m. news conference in Provo Tuesday afternoon that is expected to mark the end of his 14-year tenure with Brigham Young University.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports Rose met with the school’s athletic director several times last week and discussed his future, including the possibility of a buyout on the two years left on his contract.
The newspaper reports Rose will announce his retirement at Tuesday’s event, which will be held at the Marriott Center.
Rose signed a one-year extension with the team last year. That contract was supposed to last through the 2020-2021 season.