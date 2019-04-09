15 police officers on leave after gunman killed during pursuit in Salt Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Fifteen police officers are on administrative leave after an exchange of gunfire with a man who is believed to have robbed two gas stations prior to going on a shooting spree and chase through Salt Lake County.

The gunman died at the scene where the chase ended, and he was later identified as 37-year-old Harold Vincent Robinson of West Valley City.

It is standard procedure to place officers involved in a critical incident on administrative leave. Ten officers from Salt Lake City Police, three from Utah Highway Patrol and two from the Unified Police Department have all been placed on administrative leave.

The press release issued Tuesday also clarifies the timeline of events leading up to Robinson's death.

The first incident was a robbery just after 10 a.m. at a Holiday Oil at 2729 West and 4700 South in Taylorsville, where a man tried to steal a case of beer and produced a handgun after being confronted by a customer.

A second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven at 911 East and 3300 South around 10:37 a.m. In that case the man displayed a handgun, demanded cash and fled. He fired the handgun inside the store as he left. No injuries were reported at that scene.

Police next responded to a report of shots fired outside the Sheraton Hotel at 150 West and 500 South. The man fled from there, and at 10:44 a.m. shots were fired in the area of 111 South Main Street as the man continued driving.

He fired again around 10:51 a.m. near 500 South and State Street. He fired more shots at 500 South and 200 East.

Troopers spotted the vehicle going south on State Street and began a pursuit. Spike strips were not effective in stopping the man, and a "modified pit maneuver" was attempted at 3300 South and State, where the gunman crashed his vehicle into a building.

At that time shots were exchanged and the gunman was killed. It was not immediately clear who fired the fatal shot.

Police said Monday one officer suffered a minor wound from a bullet ricochet during the course of the chase. No further injuries were reported.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.