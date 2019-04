Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Wanted with Scott McKane:

Draper Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing chainsaws from a local retailer.

Summit County detectives would like to speak with a woman about a burglary in Jeremy Ranch and some related credit card fraud.

Detectives in Murray hope someone can help them identify a few suspects in a theft at Fashion Place Mall.

Utah County Sheriff's Office investigators hope to track down a man who was caught on video illegally dumping trash in Eagle Mountain.