Man caught on camera illegally dumping trash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man caught on camera illegally dumping his trash in Eagle Mountain on Saturday.

Deputies posted a video of the illegal dumping on Facebook. The clip shows a man dumping garbage out of a minivan and into a storm drain while someone next to him watches.

“We’re hoping somebody out there in Eagle Mountain, or somewhere else, will look at them and say, ‘Hey! That’s my neighbor! That’s the guy I work with!’” Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. “If the person who was doing it themselves wants to save themselves the heartache, give us a call yourselves. We’re happy to come, and we’ll even be nice about it.”

City employees cleaned up the mess on Tuesday afternoon. They said it’s especially frustrating because it would have been so easy for the suspect to simply drive a few extra minutes to drop off the trash at the Cedar Valley Landfill.

If you have any information about either of the people in the video, please call the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at (801) 789 6701.