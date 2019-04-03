× Former Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder joins District Attorney’s Office

SALT LAKE CITY — Jim Winder, who formerly served as the Salt Lake County Sheriff and then the Chief of Police in Moab, has accepted a position leading the Investigations Department for the District Attorney’s Office.

Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill made the announcement Wednesday in a press release.

“We’re excited about Jim Winder joining our team,” Gill stated. “Jim’s leadership will help the District Attorney’s Office continue to meet the needs of the community and justice system. Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. As Salt Lake County continues to grow and expand, we are building the infrastructure of leadership to best serve our residents.”

Winder said he is excited to begin work.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve and I can’t wait to get started,” he stated in the release.

Winder served as the Salt Lake County Sheriff for a decade before he resigned in 2017 to serve as Chief of Police in Moab. At the time he cited the death of a fellow officer as well as trouble working with local leaders among the reasons for leaving his position.